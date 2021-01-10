Paris City Council will meet behind closed doors to discuss downtown properties owned by investor David Alarid when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
This will be the second executive session devoted to a discussion of possible incentives available to Alarid, who has plans to renovate several properties including the First National Bank building on the corner of Bonham Street and 1st Street NW.
Other agenda items include the extension of the mayor’s declaration of local disaster due to the coronavirus pandemic along with the extension of the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act Covid-19 sick leave program.
Councilors also are to appoint a volunteer to fill a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission.
