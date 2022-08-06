Jennifer Kay Medford Rader, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, suddenly passed on July 28, 2022.
She was born in Paris, Texas on Oct. 15, 1944, the youngest of seven children born to Martha Waldene Young Medford and Luke Leslie “L.L.” Medford II.
Jenny was a member of The First Baptist Church in Paris, Texas. Jenny attended Paris schools and Richland Junior College in Richardson, Texas.
She worked as an office assistant for Richardson ISD for many years and Spangler’s in Paris, Texas. Jenny was a volunteer for Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas and her most fulfilling volunteer work was helping to save lives through her many years of work and leadership with The Lamar County Humane Association.
Jenny’s life revolved around her family, she had two daughters with Terry Don Rader, and was a loving, “ninny” of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jenny is preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Rader Merlo; parents, Martha Young Medford and L.L. Medford; sisters, Jocelyn Ayers and Betty Ann Condray.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Rene’ Rader Kozel and husband, Alexander Eugene Kozel. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chantelle Kimberly Rateliff, Kendra Rene’ Nottingham and husband, Jack Robert Nottingham, Kanen Rader Kozel, Candice Bailey Cole, Casey Raines Cole Warnack and husband, Justin Wayne Warnack and Milan Lexi Merlo; great-grandchildren, Kenzi Rene Nottingham and Peyton Evie Nottingham; her siblings, Luke Leslie Medford, Mary Jane Medford Hickman, Patricia Sue Medford Wall, Sarah Frances Medford Solomon; and many extended family members.
Private burial will be held.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rader family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.