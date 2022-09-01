Thomas Byron Draper, 92, previously of Reno, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, Bonham, Texas.
Thomas, the eldest son of Thomas Asberry Draper and Exa Bea Ricketson Draper, was born on Jan. 29, 1930, in Caviness, Texas.
He graduated from Delmar High School and worked as a welder in Odessa before being drafted into the Army. When he returned from his military service, being mostly stationed in Austria, he continued working briefly in Odessa before moving to North Richland Hills, where he would spend most of his working years at Freight Master and various other companies.
He married Reba Countess in 1960 who preceded him in death in 1987.
Thomas moved back to the Paris area, living mostly in Reno for about 20 years before moving to the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in 2019. He was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church, Paris, Texas and enjoyed playing 42 dominoes with friends and family. He was also an avid vegetable gardener.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Reba Countess Draper; and four sisters, Ruth Bryant, Tommie Dunn, Mary Tanino and Betty Hackfeld.
Survivors include his three younger brothers, Bill Draper, John Draper and Don Draper and wife, Loveta, all of Reno, Texas; along with many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
At Thomas’ wishes, there will be no funeral service.
