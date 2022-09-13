Betty L. Walker, 78, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Sherman.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Kent Whitaker, Paul Hostetler, Matt McEntyre, Nick McEntyre, Stephen Morris and Chris Poarch.
Betty was born on Aug. 9, 1944 in Paris, a daughter of Henry and Dora Sullivan Kinslow.
She was a secretary for McCuistion Regional Hospital and Dr. Chadwick. She was also a teacher’s aide. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Betty married G.W. “Buddy” Walker on Aug. 6, 1997. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Phillip Kinslow, Wendell Kinslow and Vivian Carico; and a son, Chad McEntyre.
She is survived by a sister, Carolyn Watson; son, Thad McEntyre and wife, Kelly; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
