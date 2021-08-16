Elton W. Brandt “Sam”, 94, of Dallas, Texas was born on June 13, 1927 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to John and Florence Brandt.
He passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. He married Jeannine Council on Dec. 26, 1952 in Paris, Texas.
He will be remembered for being a friendly grocery store owner in Garland, Texas for 25 years and later as a real estate broker. His favorite activities were running and golf.
He attended SMU and graduated from Denver University in Denver, Colorado in 1953. He served in the Marine Corps from 1945 to 1949 as a Sergeant. He went on to serve as a Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserves until 1955.
Elton is preceded in death by his mother; father; three sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by his spouse, Jeannine Council Brandt; and daughter, Diana Marshello.
There will be a visitation at Restland Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will take place in Paris, Texas on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Evergreen Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery is located at 560 Evergreen Street, Paris, Texas 75460 (903) 784-6750.
