If you were alive in the 1980s, then you know about professional wrestling. You know about the tropes and characters. You know about the Von Erichs and Freebirds. You know when wrestling was great.
Paris has a long and storied history of hosting wrestling shows. World Class used to have spot shows worked by the Jaycees almost monthly. Paris played host to many legends of the ring: Andre the Giant, all of the Von Erichs, Chris Adams, Gino Hernandez, and that is just a few from the long list. This was a tradition that many of us grew up with, something we did as a family in 1983.
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21, that tradition will be reborn. King of Sports Wrestling has collaborated with North Lamar ISD to host a student fundraiser exhibition show at the high school.
On the surface, we all think we know what wrestling is. Honestly, wrestling in the 1970s and today are two entirely different worlds. The past 30 to 40 years has seen wrestling defamed. King of Sports is something different. A true athletic contest pits two competitors in a struggle to see who will be the victor. The rules matter, the time limits matter, the referee matters. King of Sports is not your everyday wrestling. It’s a throwback to what we grew up watching.
This was all brought home to me when I first met the president of KOS, Joe Briscoe. Briscoe was a wrestler in those bygone times of the ’80s. He worked for the legendary “Cowboy” Bill Watts in Mid-South (UWF) Wrestling. Briscoe was raised in the hard rings and harder punches of that era. When I finally was able to speak with Briscoe over the phone, for just a few moments, I wanted to know how and why KOS came about. He was quick and decisive with his answers. His voice was a deep, commanding Southern drawl. He explained how he got “fed up” with the “ballet” he saw on television.
“We need wrestling that is really wrestling. When wrestlers were tough and had rules. Not this television ballet that we see today,” Briscoe said. “Wrestling used to be two tough men, athletes, challenging each other, not Cirque du Soleil flipping routines.
“No one does wrestling for real any more. Nothing is as it used to be. I remember when grandparents and their grandkids would all come to the matches. We need to get that back.”
I followed up by asking why he wanted to come to Paris.
“I have lots of connections to Lamar County. I spent a lot of time in Paris. There is a great wrestling history here. When I was presented with the opportunity to help out North Lamar, I jumped at the chance. If we can raise some money for those students, then I am glad to do my part.”
Then he had another call and he hung up quickly.
I was taken with the seriousness of this endeavor, the realness. Briscoe was legitimate and he was ensuring that his wrestling was also going to be. Having grown up when I did, I was happy to hear it. Maybe wrestling can be great again.
