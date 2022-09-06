Imogene Kennison Nelms

Imogene “Gene” Kennison Nelms, 93, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born in Shamrock, Texas on Jan. 12, 1929 to Alexander and Mary Elizabeth Nicholson Littlejohn.
She worked as a Caregiver.
She is survived by her children, Kathy and Larry Ervin, Donald and Lisa Kennison, Sam and Vickie Kennison, Elena and Randy LaFountain, Sue Kennison Baker, Della Kennison Brantley, Carolyn Townsend, John Kennison and Duane Kennison; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Tina Kennison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Kennison; sisters, Loyce Burnes, Edith Baxter, Pearl Lazaris, Mae McKinney; brothers, Silas Littlejohn, David Littlejohn.
Online condolences may be sent to Imogene’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
