Benny Earl Lovelady

Benny Earl Lovelady

Benny Earl Lovelady, 78, of the Marvin Community, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Benny was born on April 20, 1944 in Hopkins County, Texas, a son of Bennie Ware and Ava Nell Dodd Lovelady. He grew up and attended school in Cooper.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.