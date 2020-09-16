Fred Dangerfield, 61, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Dallas.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 NE 5th St., Paris, Texas.
Service will be on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2695 Campbell St., Paris, Texas 75460, with Pastor Aaron Jenkins, officiating.
Interment will be on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas.
