Saying goodbye is seldom easy, and such is the case for me this week.
As many of you may already know, I am leaving The Paris News, effective March 22. Serving as your newspaper’s managing editor here has been a challenging and rewarding experience. Of course, not every day was sunshine and rainbows, but personal and professional growth results from overcoming our obstacles. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to experience that growth with this dedicated team — this award-winning team (81 awards in three years with consecutive Newsroom of the Year awards). The work we’ve done together, it’s been good. For us and our communities.
But another opportunity for me and for my family is knocking. I’ve accepted an offer from a digital news company in Wyoming to serve as its managing editor overseeing its multiple newsrooms and its statewide and community news efforts. This will be a marked change for me. For 15 years, my journalism career has been grounded in the print newscycle — and don’t get me wrong, I fully believe that, despite the current economic challenges, there is and will continue to be a print news future. This career move isn’t about the platform through which journalism is delivered. It’s about continued career growth. And family.
As it so happens, the company I’ll be joining is headquartered in the same city as my in-laws. It’s been more than a decade since my wife and I lived near her parents, and because of that, her parents haven’t had a lot of time with our children. Grandma and PopPop are thrilled that we’ll be joining them in Wyoming, and the kids are already daydreaming about spending the night at their house.
Also nearby, just three hours away, will be my oldest daughter and her family in the Nebraska panhandle. My daughter is nearly through high school, and I’m excited to have a chance to share some upcoming momentous milestones with her.
None of that means I won’t miss Paris and the Red River Valley. I’ve met too many good people and seen too many good things to ever forget about Paris, Texas. For starters, I don’t believe I’ve lived in a more financially generous area. It’s truly mind-boggling how giving this area has been to its nonprofits that work so diligently to serve those in less fortunate situations. In the span of a few months, the United Way of Lamar County can raise more than a half-million dollars for its partner agencies, and those agencies can raise tens of thousands to more than $100,000 to ensure their work continues.
I’ve seen school district taxpayers in several of our local districts come through for their students. It’s been my pleasure to lead efforts to educate voters on what they’re being asked to provide and then to urge those voters to cast a ballot either way. These referendums came because the world is rapidly changing, and if school districts don’t keep up, it’s the students who will suffer most.
As already mentioned, the work of this team here has earned The Paris News 81 awards in three years — that’s no small feat when you consider the newspaper competes in the largest division. We’ve been named Newsroom of the Year for two consecutive years, were named Online Newspaper of the Year, and earned first place Headliners Foundation Star awards for opinion writing, breaking news and online news packages. We’ve earned first place awards for infographics, feature writing, community service and photography. In 2020, we had both the Journalist of the Year and Photographer of the Year.
To say I’m proud of my team and our work is an understatement. And there is more work to be done, but I will leave that to this team and their next leader. I’m looking forward to taking this next step in my career, to build on the experience I’ve gained as your newspaper’s editor.
Here’s to our futures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.