Angie’s life changed for the better after her first pregnancy when she gave birth to a healthy, 9-pound, 2-ounce baby boy. At the six-week follow up, her son is thriving but mom feels like things with her body just aren’t back to normal. Every time she laughs, exercises or picks up her son, she pees a little. Not enough to ruin an outfit, but enough that she has to wear protection when she’s out in public. She talked to her best girlfriends, and they all said “girl, me too… the things us women go through for our babies!”
Before childbirth, exercise was great for stress relief, but now she can’t even go for a walk on the Trail De Paris without protection. If your new “normal” includes any of the following: painful intercourse, leaking urine, heaviness in your belly or you can’t exercise without peeing — keep reading.
First, let’s clarify, just because something is common doesn’t mean it’s normal. You and half of the ladies in your kids’ pre-k class may pee when they sneeze, but that doesn’t mean it’s normal and you just have to deal with it. In fact, peeing when you cough/laugh/sneeze is only considered normal for up to 6 weeks postpartum. If you are still having this issue after 6 weeks, it is no longer normal and you should reach out to a trusted health care provider for help. A little time on the internet will probably lead you to information about the pelvic floor, and that’s a good place to start.
Think of the pelvic floor as a hammock made of muscles between your tailbone and your pubic bone. Females have three openings in their pelvic floor: an opening for pee, an opening for defecation and an opening for childbirth. The muscles of the pelvic floor are responsible for closing these entry/exit points and to provide support for your organs. This is always an important job but it becomes a tough job during pregnancy because of the additional weight it has to hold up as the baby grows. During childbirth, your pelvic floor muscles are estimated to stretch 1.5 to 3 times their normal length.
Due to the extreme changes your body goes through during pregnancy and labor, it’s reasonable to think you may injure your pelvic floor during the process. It may be from a long pushing phase, being overstretched (hello, 9-pound baby), or maybe you tore and had to get stitches from the OB who delivered your baby. No matter what caused it, the result is the same. Your muscles were injured, and they need rehab.
In America, there is still a certain “taboo” culture surrounding women’s health and there shouldn’t be. This is a common issue and should be treated with the same importance as a torn rotator cuff or a pulled hamstring.
If you have rotator cuff surgery, the surgeon doesn’t let you come out of the sling after four to six weeks and just return to life as you knew it. You’re told to go to physical therapy to gradually return to activities, strengthen your muscles and learn to lift your arm again. The pelvic floor is the same way — it needs to re-learn how to contract, relax and be coordinated with jumping, coughing, running, etc., so that you don’t leak like Angie does. In fact, most women in France get an automatic referral to a pelvic health physical therapist at their six-week follow-up as long as the mom is healing appropriately.
Pelvic health physical therapy is an up-and-coming specialty practice in America that we are offering right here in Paris at PT Clinic of Paris. I was exposed to the specialty as a physical therapy student in Chicago, Illinois. After moving back to Paris, I realized how many women needed this medical care but had to drive to Dallas to get it. I’ve taken additional coursework to be able to treat this special population because I believe all women deserve access to well-rounded postpartum care.
There is nothing to be embarrassed about if you’re having issues with continence, returning to exercise or intercourse. The job isn’t done after you deliver your baby — raising one, or multiple, kids is demanding. It’s 2020, and there is no time like the present for women to prioritize their body and quality of life after pregnancy.
