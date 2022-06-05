Billy Don Garner, 79, of the West Post Oak Community, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Emberson Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Reed officiating. Burial will follow in West Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Garner, the son of Millard Garner and Della Moss Garner, was born May 6, 1943, in Delta County, Texas.
He began his education in Delta County and graduated from Chicota High School. Billy attended Paris Junior College and then began his career with B & W, which spanned twenty-two years before his retirement. He enjoyed ranching. He was a faithful member of Emberson Baptist Church where he served as a senior deacon.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Don Garner; two brothers, L. D. Garner and Ray Garner; and a sister, Jewel Daugherty.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Dollins Garner, whom he married on March 15, 1963, building 59 years of family and memories; a daughter, Kimberly Reavis and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Maegan Gose and husband, Cameron, Colton Walls, Tyler Reavis and Corbin Hines and wife, Kaitlin; great-grandchildren, Hagan Gose and Adalyn Gose; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Ronnie Daugherty, Roger Garner, Cameron Gose, Colton Walls, Corbin Hines, Tyler Reavis, James Wright and Jace Wright. Hagan Gose will serve as an honorary bearer.
