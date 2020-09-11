Graveside service for Marvin Clark, age 65, will be held at Allen’s Point Cemetery on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. Visitation for Marvin will be held prior to the services from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
