Clyde Ray Coleman, 76, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held at a later date in Dumas, Texas. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Clyde, the son of Fred Coleman and Essie Gibbens Coleman, was born on May 28, 1944, in Dumas, Texas.
Following high school, he served in the United States Army. Clyde owned and operated a trucking business for a number of years and then continued to drive a truck until his retirement.
A son, Clyde Ray Coleman Jr., preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen “Vonni” Henry Coleman, whom he married on June 21, 2003; children, Jamie Lynn Braddock and husband, Dennis, Justin Coleman, Angie Martin and husband, Don and Rachel Sain and husband, Kevin; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P. O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090.
