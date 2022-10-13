Robert Stanley Addy Jr.

Robert “Bob” Stanley Addy Jr. loved the plaque above his bed that said, “In the morning when I rise, give me Jesus.”
He passed from this life to eternal life with Jesus on Oct. 11, 2022, at the age of 85.
His relationship with Jesus began when he was 16 and deepened later in his life. He served the Lord faithfully until his health declined.
Visitation will take place at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at East Paris Baptist Church under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. His step-son, John K. Denmon, will officiate the service. Music will be by Scott Powell, his son-in-law.
Pallbearers are Andy Addy, Chris Addy, Thomas Hunt, David Dickerson, James Martin and Jim Lassiter. Honorary pallbearers are John Ross Addy, Stan Babbit, Jerry Deaton, grandsons, Mitchell Baxter and Elijah Powell, as well as Jim Lassiter’s Men’s Sunday School Class.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Bob was born April 19, 1937, in Arthur City, Texas, to Robert Stanley Addy Sr. and Maydelle Ribble Addy.
He grew up on the family farm in Chicota, Texas, and attended Chicota School until his family moved to Dallas in 1951, where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955. He graduated from East Texas University (now Texas A&M Commerce) in 1960 with a degree in political science and then served in the Army.
He started working for Chevrolet. Later he pursued a career as a traveling salesman of women’s apparel for 30 years, driving 80,000 miles a year. He loved every mile! He always said, “If you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.” He drove a special needs bus for North Lamar ISD for seven years and served as the Bailiff in Municipal Court for several years. He considered driving the bus and serving as a bailiff a ministry to the people he served.
Bob married Cynthia “Cindy” Spanko Denmon on Jan. 19, 2002. They met while both serving the Lord at First Baptist Church Paris. They celebrated 20 happy years together. He was a kind, wonderful husband to her. He made her laugh more than she had ever laughed before.
He was a wonderful father to Dena Addy, step-father to John K. Denmon (Jaclyn) and Crystal Denmon Powell (Scott). He was a fun, loving, grandfather to Mitchell Baxter, Alaina Baxter, Ariana Powell, Mikala Powell, Elijah Powell, Ilayna Powell, Ceanna Powell, Cole Denmon, Max Denmon and Sam Denmon. They were his pride and joy. They all loved their Pops!
Bob was a member of East Paris Baptist Church and drove a van for their community ministry, ASPIRE. He had also driven a van for First Baptist Church Paris for many years and coached Upward Basketball there, impacting the lives of over 60 3rd to 6th grade boys.
Bob was a funny man with a super quick wit, mixed with a little sarcasm. He loved to laugh out loud and make people laugh. He was a great storyteller, who often added a little embellishment to make them funny and interesting. He was a humble man who was smarter and deeper than he let people see. He loved words and bits of wisdom that he recorded in his Bibles and shared often as the opportunity arose. He poured that wisdom into his grandchildren.
He played golf for as long as he could, enjoying time with his friends. He had lifelong friends to whom he still talked on a regular basis. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna Addy; and his stepson, Kelly.
Special thanks to Bob’s cousins, Andy Addy, Sue Gray and Thea Cherry, who helped with his care for the last few weeks and to Tina Scott, his caregiver for several months.
Online condolences may be sent to the Addy family by visiting Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Paris, Texas (TX).
