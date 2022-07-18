A Paris resident living in the 1800 block of West Kaufman Street had several pieces of jewelry and two firearms stolen from his home by an intruder who kicked in his backdoor to gain access on Sunday afternoon.
Paris police are investigating the break-in.
Paris man arrested on multiple warrants
Paris police arrested a man on Friday afternoon at George Wright Homes on several warrants, including three felony warrants that charged him with theft of a person, obstruction or retaliation and assault of a family member with a prior conviction.
He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Vehicle stolen from Paris resident’s home
Paris police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 7th Street Southeast on Friday evening.
The victim reported that somebody stole their 2017 Honda Grom motorcycle from their back porch.
The incident is still under investigation.
Medicine stolen from Paris home
A Paris resident in the 2400 block of West Cherry Street reported to Paris police on Saturday night that while he was away from his home, someone broke in and stole prescription medication.
The back door of the house had been pried open by the intruder.
The investigation into the incident is still under investigation.
Paris woman arrested for outstanding felony warrant
A 30-year-old Paris woman was stopped for a traffic violation on in the 1100 block of 16th Street Northeast on Saturday night, and found to have an outstanding felony parole violation warrant.
She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for theft warrant
A 29-year-old Paris man was stopped in the early morning hours of Sunday for a vehicle registration violation, but upon closer inspection, was also found to have three outstanding warrants, including one charging him with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.
He was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police arrest woman for trespassing, drugs
Late Sunday afternoon, Paris police arrested a 67-year-old woman in the 700 block of 7th Street Northwest and found that she had an outstanding warrant charging her with criminal trespass. After stopping her, they also found her to be in possession of methamphetamine.
She was charged with possession of a controlled substance in addition to the criminal trespass charge, and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Stop for warrants leads to drug arrest
Paris police observed a woman walking in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue in the early hours of Monday who they found had two outstanding municipal court warrants. During the arrest, it was found that she was also in possession of methamphetamine.
She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and placed in the city jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 242 calls for service over the weekend and arrested 22 people.
