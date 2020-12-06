Rosdal Trent Edwards, “R.T.,” of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Clarksville Nursing Center at the age of 91.
Funeral arrangements are set to honor the life of R.T. Edwards on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. Services will be at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas, with the Rev. Mike Redus officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Fry-Gibbs.
R.T. was born March 16, 1929, in Woodland, Texas, to parents, Trent Edwards and Audrey Ann Edwards.
On February 16, 1952, R.T. married the love of his life, Wanda Pritchett, and had two children, Ron and Paula Edwards.
R.T. was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful deacon and long time member of Spring Lake Baptist Church. R.T. had a strong work ethic. Being an entrepreneur, he opened several different businesses throughout his lifetime. He and his wife also managed Apex Supply in Paris for more than 20 years. He was known to be a very generous man. He would go above and beyond to help anyone in need. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them, often taking them to Rangers games, his favorite team.
R.T. was a big presence and was loved by all. He will be deeply missed. We can remember him by his favorite tune that he would often sing — “I love you, a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Pritchett Edwards, of 54 years; father, Trent Edwards; mother, Audrey Edwards; one sister, Janelle Watkins; and two brothers, Orville Edwards and Lunsford Edwards.
Left to cherish his memory include one son, Ron Paul Edwards and wife, Marsha, of Reno; one daughter, Paula Edwards Christian, widow of Danny Christian of Yantis; grandchildren, Brian and wife, Tammy, Brent and wife, Haylee, Colton and wife, Lolly Ingram, Christian and Tori and Carter Edwards; great-grandchildren, Kassidy and Kashlynn; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Pallbearers include his five grandsons, Brian Edwards, Brent Edwards, Colton Ingram, Christian Edwards, and Carter Edwards.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Clarksville Nursing Center for their care, compassion and truly loving R.T.
Memorial donations may be made to Red River Valley Baptist Association, Honoring R.T. Edwards, 2320 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.