Juanita Henderson Farris, 80, of Brookston, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chad Lamb and the Rev. Don Graham officiating.
Burial will follow in the Knights of Honor Cemetery with Michael Boyer, John Henry Newman, Brad Moody, Jeff LaRue, Ron Graham and William Rickman serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Smith, Sammy Archer and Eddie Archer. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Juanita was born on Oct. 3, 1940, in Deport, Texas, a daughter of George and Lioma Smith Henderson.
She was a member of Highway Full Gospel. Homer and Juanita owned Farris Family Glass for over 25 years. She married Homer Farris on Jan. 22, 1959, in Paris.
Juanita will be remembered as sweet, beautiful and never met a stranger. Juanita loved scrapbooking and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Homer Farris; son, Dewayne Farris and wife, Patricia; daughter-in-law, Stacey Farris; grandchildren, Chris Farris and wife, Lorrie, Cheyenne Farris, Chasitie Sisson and husband, Sam, Christie Smith, John Henry Newman and Savannah Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Lannie Jo Farris, Tyce Frazier, Blair Moody, Gabby Smith, Desrey Smith, Micah Smith, Alissa Walters, Makayla Walters and Matthew Walters; nephew, Joe Lynn Thompson and wife, Sherry; and niece, Betty Gates.
Juanita was preceded in death by a daughter, Delilah Moody; and a son, Bradley Farris; parents; two sisters; and five brothers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.