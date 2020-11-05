Paris Regional Medical Center announced today further revisions to the hospital visitor policy that was updated last week. These revisions come in response to the ongoing community and regional surge in Covid-19 cases.
“We have been navigating an ongoing surge in our community,” said Steve Hyde, CEO. “We have seen the effects of this firsthand in our patient and team member populations. In an effort to protect our team and those in our care from additional exposures, effective Wednesday, Nov. 4, we are scaling back our visitor policy and enforcing additional precautionary measures for our inpatient population, which are outlined below. We understand and treasure the value and importance of visitation time for our patients, and we hoped that by implementing additional restrictions last week we would be able to avoid a no visitor policy; however, due to recent developments, we feel this is what is best for the safety of our high acuity patients throughout the house.”
The updated visitor policy is as follows:
- Visitors are not permitted for inpatients at this time. This includes anyone who is admitted in a room on an inpatient floor. Patients in OB, ER, those who are here for outpatient procedures and those under the age of 16 will be allowed one visitor at all times.
- PRMC will continue to screen everyone who enters our facilities for symptoms consistent with Covid-19, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
- PRMC will continue to enforce universal masking for everyone in the facility. Bring a mask when you come to the hospital to visit.
PRMC will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the community and region and will revise policies and procedures as needed. Updated information can always be found on its website at ParisRegionalMedical.com.
