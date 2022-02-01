STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/24: Dangerfield was electric in her team’s playoff-clinching win against Pittsburg. The junior scored a career-high 28 points and contributed some solid defense as well in the Ladycat victory.
NAME: Kyndal Dangerfield
SCHOOL: Sulphur Springs
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/24: Dangerfield was electric in her team's playoff-clinching win against Pittsburg. The junior scored a career-high 28 points and contributed some solid defense as well in the Ladycat victory.
NAME:
Abi Farmer
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/24: Farmer played a vital role in her team’s thrilling win over rival Chisum last week. She helped lead the way offensively with 18 points, and also helped power the team with stellar defense and rebounding.
NAME:
Daleashia Johnson
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/24: Johnson came up huge for the Lady Tigers last week against Linden-Kildare. The junior Lady Tiger scored 27 points in a variety of ways, and also pulled down 11 rebounds while coming up with five steals.
NAME:
Darrion Ricks
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/24: Ricks was huge for the Rebels in a pair of games last week. Against Clarksville, the versatile senior scored 22 points in all manner of ways, and then a few days later against Bowie, he again posted 22 points.
NAME:
Jaxon Spangler
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/24: Spangler had the hot hand for the Panthers in their thrilling win over Liberty-Eylau last week. The senior shooting guard drained 15 points, including nine of which that came on 3-pointers in the crucial fourth quarter and a clutch free throw.
