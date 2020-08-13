Good morning, Red River Valley!

A heat advisory remains in place through 7 p.m. Friday as heat and humidity continue to send our heat index values over 105 degrees. Strong midlevel high pressure over the southern Rockies has turned the temperature up, and it will work to clear morning clouds from the sky. There is a 20% chance of showers after 7 a.m., followed by patchy fog between 7 and 10 a.m. Otherwise, we will gradually become sunny and hot with a high near 99. Look for a heat index value of about 108 degrees. 

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 78. 

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 98. A 20% chance of showers returns after 1 p.m. on this windy day. Winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph as the heat index value rises to around 107. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 76.

Enjoy your Thursday!

We remain in the heart of summer and the heat will continue this weekend with temperatures ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. Added humidity will result in heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. Take precautions when working or exercising outdoors in the heat! Some relief is expected early next week as a weak cold front moves into the region.

