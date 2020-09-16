Justin Duane Hughes, 34, of Powderly, Texas, met his Heavenly Father on Sept. 7, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with long-time friend, Brother Chuey Potter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
Justin was born to Jerry and Connie Babb Hughes, of Powderly, Texas on Feb. 8, 1986.
He graduated from North Lamar High School in 2004. He continued his education at Paris Junior College and Texas A&M University-Commerce and graduated in Dec. of 2012.
Justin was a member of the award winning North Lamar Panther Band and Choir. He continued his enthusiasm and love for music through college by becoming the first All State Band Member for Paris Junior College and becoming a member of the Texas A&M Commerce Band.
For many years he was a member of the Paris Municipal Band.
Justin was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Baptist Student Ministry. He received the opportunity to attend a mission trip to an orphanage in Piedras, Negras, Mexico in 2007. This is where he discovered his passion for social work.
While working toward his degree, he volunteered for Lamar County CASA for Kids. He was also a member of the Paris French Toastmasters. He held the position of Sergeant at Arms from 2014 to 2015.
He loved studying and sharing God’s word, playing dominoes and many other board games. He enjoyed family gatherings at his aunt Erma’s house, spending time along with cousins James Ricky and Rhonda, while sipping on their sparkling grape juice. Justin enjoyed sitting on his front porch playing his clarinet and playing his classical music for all to hear.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Ferd and Hazel Ruth Lindsey Babb, John P. “Bud” and Rosa Lee Wadford Hughes; uncles, Kenneth Hughes, Buddy Hughes, Bill Babb; aunts, Nancy Babb Blalock and Edna Hughes Parks.
He is survived by his loving parents, Jerry and Connie Hughes; brother, Jeremy and wife, Kristin Hindman Hughes; a niece, Alivia Hughes, whom he loved very much; several aunts, uncles and cousins; a special cousin, Carrie Babb.
The family requests memorials be made to North Lamar High School Music Department, Lamar County CASA for Kids, or the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hughes family at fry-gibbs.com.
