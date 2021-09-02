Three local Churches of Christ, Graham Street Church of Christ, Westside Church of Christ and MLK Church of Christ will host a series of revival services Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, at one of the three locations.
On Sept. 12, regular morning Bible class and worship services are to be held at 9 a.m., and 10 a.m., at Graham Street CoC, 321 1st St. NW, in Paris, with additional evening service at 2 p.m. At 7 p.m, Sept. 13, meeting service is also at Graham Street GoC.
The Sept. 14 meeting service is at 7 p.m., at Westside CoC, 1306 W. Kiamichi St., in Hugo, Oklahoma.
MLK Church of Christ, 1950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in Paris, is the location for the Sept. 15 and Sept 16 meeting services, each to be held at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker for the revival is Skippy Dean Norman Sr., minister of the Ypsilanti Church of Christ in Ypsilant, Michigan. The theme of the revival is “Building Better Relationships with God and Each Other.”
