Over the weekend, the community has seen an ongoing rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations that follows the trend we are seeing in low-Covid vaccinated areas nationally. Freestanding emergency rooms in Commerce and Rockwall have temporarily closed to make nurses and doctors available at other sites to try and treat the unvaccinated Covid cases as well as the high acuity non-Covid patients that come to hospitals.
In Paris, we continue to surge locally with our hospital inpatient rate of 30 Covid patients — a number that has doubled weekly. We want to be a regional source of health care, but have had to deny many transfers as the ER is full with ill patients waiting on hospital beds, as are most ERs in the state. ICU beds are in extreme shortage, and we are reaching the limits of some of our respiratory resources. Patients who are not vaccinated for Covid make up 97% of the hospital Covid admissions and are much younger as 80% of the people over 70 are vaccinated in most communities.
School starts Aug. 19, and quarantines will be enforced in Lamar County. Quarantines are still recommended and enforced if a person is exposed to a Covid-positive individual when unvaccinated or not wearing a mask. Fully vaccinated people two weeks out from their last shot in their series do not have to quarantine, nor do people masked when exposed. Children over 2 should wear masks whether they are vaccinated or not during this extremely infectious delta Covid surge.
The community should be warned that several people after learning of their Covid infection do not quarantine, and continue to move about as usual. This puts everyone at high risk and is why masking is so important during this surge. There is also a higher rate of self-testing at home, which is not reported to the Paris-Lamar County Health District. We have no way of knowing about those positive patients that need to quarantine, and many people just want to know if they are positive, and do not avoid others after learning of their diagnosis.
It is not too late to get a vaccine and protect yourself and others. The Paris-Lamar County Health District Covid clinic is at 1128 Clarksville St. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers all three Covid vaccination choices. This is free and does not require special identification documentation.
Four hundred million vaccines have been given in the United States. The risk of a side effect of a Covid vaccine is extremely low. Myocarditis (heart inflammation) was found mostly in men at a rate of eight per 1 million, and almost all recovered without long standing problems. Johnson & Johnson has been associated with an extremely low chance of blood clots in women under 50. There has been no blood clotting issues with Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccines.
Having Covid infection gives you a known risk of having long haul symptoms of 10% to 30%. We don’t know if this virus could be like shingles and reemerge with inflammation in the future. The vaccine has extremely low risk to your current or long-term health compared to a Covid infection and has provided amazing benefits at keeping people out of the hospital and from death. The Covid vaccine does not affect fertility or pregnancy, while having a Covid infection in pregnancy is associated with a higher risk of respiratory failure of the mother and pre-term delivery of the baby.
Third booster vaccines are not yet recommended, as it is most important to get people vaccinated with their first round of Covid protection. For people who see this as a political issue, and see the existence of Covid and vaccinations as some sort of Democrat conspiracy, President Donald Trump signed the executive order to start Operation Warp Speed to provide Covid vaccinations in an attempt to end this pandemic. The massive amount of money and resources put into this project during a Republican administration resulted in the effective medical treatment we now have available to us for free.
Please take advantage of this gift and protect yourself and others. Texans can utilize the state mobile vaccine program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and select option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees. Homebound Texans can choose option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
