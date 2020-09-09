Both North Lamar and Prairiland ISD this morning reported Covid-19 cases at campuses, two at North Lamar High School and two at Prariland High School with another at Prairiland Junior High.
Both districts included the reports on their websites. North Lamar included the students on a chart updated daily that indicates how many staff members and students have contracted the coronavirus and how many have recovered.
Prairiland issued a Covid Alert on its website, the fourth such alert since in-person classes began in Aug. 24. The district first reported a junior high staff member tested positive on Sept. 1 followed by a second staff member at the junior high on Sept. 4, a high school teacher on Tuesday and three students today.
Late last week, Honey Grove reported a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus and was in school a portion of the day on Sept. 3, according to a notification posted on the district website.
This is a developing story. Check back later online and look for an updated story in The Paris News print edition Thursday.
