BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court are expected to consider renewing an agreement with Reliant Energy for one year at a rate of 0.04562 cents per kilowatt hour when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 826 2559 8301.
Tuesday’s agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies. The agenda also includes consideration of county owned mowing equipment, proceeding with construction at District Court to allow security access and clearance per ADA requirements at the east entrance and consideration to approve the construction of a protective awning outside the east entrance.
Commissioners will return to Bonham City Hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a special meeting to include discussion with the Texas Association of Counties regarding 2021-22 health insurance options and an executive session to discuss personnel matters. Discussion on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget also is expected in open session. The meeting will not be broadcast via Zoom.
(0) comments
