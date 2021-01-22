Eddie Garner Clement, age 55, passed away in Paris, Texas on Jan. 19, 2021.
He was born in Dallas, Texas, raised in Duncanville, Texas and resided in Paris, Texas for 21 years.
He left an everlasting impact on his community, family, friends and everyone he encountered. Eddie graduated from Duncanville High School in 1983 and received his BBA in management from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1990. He was involved in the Phi Delta Theta fraternity where he met some of his closest friends and discovered his love for music and entertainment.
Eddie had a love and passion for serving others and found happiness in being involved in the Paris community. Beginning his career in 1998 with Sonic Drive-in, he continually involved himself in vast community organizations and foundations. He served as a board member for the following organizations: Denver Pyle Children’s Charity (sponsor of the Uncle Jesse Fishing Tournament), Lamar National Bank, Paris Golf & Country Club, and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. Eddie was a former board member of Paris Boys and Girls Club (inductee of the Wall of Honor), Lamar County Crime Stoppers, and Lamar County Red Cross. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and a third degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus since 2006. Eddie enjoyed nothing more than to give to others and help in any way that he could. When the community needed him, Eddie was always willing to serve.
Eddie loved music and being the DJ in any setting. He knew exactly what to play to make everyone happy. Eddie also loved a good round of golf when he had the chance. Above all, he was a loving husband, brother, father, friend and community-driven man that was able to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Eddie was cherished by so many.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Monica Homer Clement; and his children, Avery, Mollie, and Adam. Eddie is survived by his mother, Carol Ann Clement, of Duncanville, Texas; along with his sister, Eva Marshall and husband, Stuart, of Blooming Grove, Texas, Uncle Dennis Mercer and wife, Dena; and numerous cousins; also survived by nephews and nieces, Chad Marshall and wife, Emily, Jason Bailey and wife, Holly, Cade Bailey, Hanna, Harrison, Hayden, Preet and Sabina Homer, Danny Martinez and Emma and Paco Homer. Eddie is also survived by in-laws, Karen and Chris Bailey, Mandeep and Mark Homer, Claudia and Frank Homer; mother-in-law, Molly Homer; and numerous other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ted Garner Clement; father-in-law, Franklin Joseph Homer; aunt, Mary Jane Mercer; and grandparents, Beulah and Edward Clement and Lillie and Willard Mercer.
Funeral services were on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m., at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paris, Texas. The family held a visitation and vigil service on Friday, Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry and Gibbs funeral home in Paris, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following charities/foundations that were very special to Eddie: Paris Education Foundation, Saint Vincent DePaul Society at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, or the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley.
Honorary pallbearers include Mark Homer, Frank Homer, Jason Bailey, Chad Marshall, Stuart Marshall, Tyrone Hayden, Kyle Queen, Ryan Lassiter, Greg Wilson, Colonel Jim Mills, Phi Delta Theta-Texas Kappa Spring ’85 Pledge Class, “Yolettes” husbands.
Due to COVID-19, the church and funeral home ask that each attendee practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times. There will be a maximum capacity in the sanctuary and the overflow room. We ask that you please be respectful of the close family members and friends that wish to attend. A live stream of the service will be provided through Our Lady of Victory’s Facebook page to accommodate those who wish to attend from afar.
Online condolences may be sent to the Clement family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.