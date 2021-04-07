There were no injuries early this morning when the Paris Fire Department responded to a structure fire that turned into five structure fires.
Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said firefighters were called to the 800 of West Houston Street at 1:30 a.m. When the first engine arrived, firefighters found a small storage building fully involved in fire, and because of high winds, the fire quickly spread.
"The original fire spread to the house located at the same address, a storage building next door, and two other houses for a total of five buildings involved. The house located at the original address was vacant and sustained heavy damage; the two adjacent residences were occupied and sustained significant damage due to radiant heat and fire spread. The second storage building was destroyed as were two vehicles located inside," McMonigle said.
The American Red Cross was called to assist those affected, the fire chief added.
Fire crews were on scene for about three hours before returning to station. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time, McMonigle said, but high winds played a major role in the fire spreading to other structures.
