JULY 8 to JULY 9
FD Assist EMS
July 8
8:07 to 8:28 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:17 to 9:24 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
10:21 to 10:34 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
2:11 to 2:43 p.m., 3435 NE Loop 286.
6:10 to 6:43 p.m., 2305 Pine Bluff St.
First Responder-Paris
July 8
7:43 to 7:54 a.m., 2225 E. Cherry St.
10:05 to 11 a.m., 3410 N. Main St.
4:03 to 4:23 p.m., 985 34th St. SE.
4:23 to 4:54 p.m., 2425 Lamar Ave.
July 9
12:32 to 12:52 a.m., 2227 W. Kaufman St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 8
2:09 to 2:32 p.m., 1900 Pine Bluff St.
Public Service
July 8
8:44 to 9:03 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate St.
