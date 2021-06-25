Larry Eugene Clinton

Larry Eugene “Buddy” Clinton, 74, of Powderly, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Lafayette, Georgia on Feb. 27, 1947 to Herman and Frances Long Clinton.
He married Jackie Smith on Nov. 6, 1970 in Rockwall, Texas.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jackie; children, Senecia Morgan and husband. Jason, Frances Vaughan and husband, Mike, Jackie Torres and husband. Miguel; grandchildren, Gabby Torres, Ricky Torres and soon-to-be, Teia Torres; great-grandchildren, Faustino and Mateo; siblings, Marlin Clinton and wife, Carolyn; Sue Sikes; his beloved in-laws and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Darlene and Patricia.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Texas Oncology Center of Paris.
Online condolences may be sent to the Clinton family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
