Michael Don Screws, of Deport passed from this earth one day after his 62nd birthday, on Jan. 5, 2022 at Medical City of Dallas.
Graveside services have been set for Wednesday, Jan. 19 2022 at 4 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Deport, with Tony Corso officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Michael Don “Mike” Screws was born on Jan. 4, 1960 in Clarksville, Texas to Donald and Judy Roach Screws.
He attended and graduated from Paris High School in 1978. He attended Paris Junior College and graduated with an Associates degree as well as a Certification in Welding. He began his career at Campbell Soup in Paris, Texas in 1978 and was employed as a Maintenance Planner until his death.
Mike met the love of his life, Lila Lea Fletcher, and after six months of dating, they married on April 11, 1980.
Anyone that knew Mike knew he had a passion for sports but his love was for softball and baseball. He started at a young age coaching boys baseball before he had any children of his own. After having three daughters he began coaching Dixie softball and then started the Tuff – Enuff Association in 1998. He continued to coach his granddaughter and girls softball until 2018. In 2019 he then started coaching his grandsons in the association and continued until his death. Tuff - Enuff was his passion and anyone associated with it was his family. He has impacted many young lives in his coaching career.
Over the past two years he and his wife, Lila, developed a love for the lake life. He tubed for the first time at the age of 61 and enjoyed countless hours sitting by the camper or riding on his boat with his family. Mike was always outdoors in his tank tops and shorts no matter the weather. He had a love for deer hunting, watching his grandchildren's activities, or sitting in the evening by the fire. Mike was an outstanding son, brother, husband, father, papa, uncle, cousin, coach, friend, role model and coworker. He was kind, loving, and always there when you needed him. He was selfless and made a point to always put others first.
Mike is survived by his wife, Lila; three daughters, Bren Garrett and Jason, of Prosper, Texas, Kara Rosson and Garath, of Brookston, Texas, Hali Cashion and Ryan, of Detroit, Texas. He has five grandchildren that he cherished, Taylan Cobb, of Frisco, Texas, Kain and Emri Rosson, of Brookston, Texas, Lane and Henry Cashion, of Detroit, Texas; two sisters, Tana Screws, of Bogota, Texas and ChrisAnna Rape and Kenneth, of Paris, Texas; sisters-in-law, Glenda King, of Roxton and Becky Procter and Tommy Merrill; brothers-in-law, Denny Fletcher, of Paris and Jeff Fletcher, of Roxton; one special uncle and aunt, John and Cokie Roach, of Deport, Texas; and countless extended family members and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin; parents, Donald and Judy; niece, Yolanda Guerra; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Fletcher and Bob King.
The family has requested those wishing to honor Mike's life and passion, please make memorials to the Tuff – Enuff Association: Deport ASA Team ℅ Michael Screws at Guaranty Bond Bank in Paris Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Screws family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
