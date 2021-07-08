George Arnold Pasternak, 87, passed away at Bonham VA Medical Center on Sunday, July 4, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.
Funeral arrangements will be provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, with family visitation to be held Thursday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 9, at 2 p.m., in the Gene Roden Memorial Chapel with Dr. Kyle Jones officiating.
Internment with military honors will follow at Sylvan Cemetery in Sylvan, Texas.
George was born July 18, 1933, in Linden, New Jersey, to Michael and Marie Josephina Kozak Pasternak. George graduated from Linden High School in Linden, New Jersey, and then attended the University of Houston for two years. George served in the Army from October 1954 to November 1962, during which he received a Good Conduct Medal. George married the love of his life Alida Consuelo Rendon Rodriguez on April 2, 1967, in Guadalajara, Mexico.
George was preceded in death by both parents and three brothers, William, Jack and Tom.
George is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Alida Consuelo Pasternak; two sons, David Pasternak and wife, Shannon, and Ivan Pasternak and wife, Arian, of Paris, Texas; a brother, John Pasternak of Blossom, Texas; two grandsons, Chase Pasternak of Nashville Tennessee, and Van Pasternak of Novice, Texas; three granddaughters, Keidi and London Pasternak of Novice, Texas, and Brooke Fendley of Louisiana; and a great-grandson, Phoenix Toups of Louisiana.
