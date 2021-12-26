The Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3990 in Paris have been working hard the past couple of weeks to ensure all the veterans in Paris nursing homes receive gifts.
Members filled 47 stockings with personal items, games and Christmas goodies.
Helen Leonhardt and Bonnie Duncan delivered the stockings to veterans in seven nursing homes in Paris.
VFW Post 3990 is a charitable organization whose mission is to serve local veterans and military. Meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at The Elks Lodge, 2110 36th St. NE, in Paris.
The Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary, which was founded in 1914 to help veterans and their families, is the backbone of VFW volunteer efforts. Promoting patriotism and helping veterans in need are just two of the many ways the Auxiliary served America’s communities. The Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary also has its own volunteer programs directed at VA, state and community hospitals.
Membership has been broadened to include not only spouses of VFW members, but also their parents, widows and widowers, siblings, half-siblings, grandparents and grandchildren. Foster parents and foster children are also eligible, provided their relationship with the VFW member predates the service member’s military service.
“With their inexhaustible supply of golden members, there is no doubt that the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary is here to stay,” Auxiliary President Donna Trotman said, adding people are encouraged to join the local post Auxiliary.
