December is a cool time to explore Cooper Lake State Park. There are still late fall colors hanging on for viewing early in the month; our robust population of white-tailed deer can be seen browsing in our prairies and along the forest edges; lonely calls of coyotes echoing through the woods can be heard; dark sky viewing of thousands of glittering stars on clear, cold nights with the occasional shooting star, can be seen; campfires crackling and giving off much appreciated warmth as you share a story and a warm beverage can be experienced; and so many more recreational and relaxing activities for you and your family and friends to be had — making lifelong memories.
“Christmas in the Park” is our highlighted event for the month. This traditional and fun celebration will be at the Doctors Creek Unit on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Campers will decorate their campsites for all our visitors to see and enjoy. Camping is free for all holiday decorators.
We may have a couple of campsites available due to late cancellations. If you are interested in joining in the holiday fun, please contact Doctors Creek at 903-395-3100 and we may be able to accommodate you.
We are waiving all entrance fees and camping fees for this “give back” event; for entrance into the park, we are asking each visitor to donate a nonperishable food item. All donated food items will be given to the nonprofit Delta Hope House for distribution within Delta County.
To kick off a healthy and happy 2022, both Cooper Lake State Park Units will host a First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2022. Are you ready for an adventurous hike winding through a dense post oak forest near Cooper Lake? Park Rangers will guide you along the trail, stopping often to tell stories about our park and the natural world. This is a must to get 2022 started off right.
The South Sulphur Unit First Day Hike will begin at 10 a.m. Please meet the Park Ranger at the Coyote Run Trailhead. The Doctors Creek Hike will start at 2 p.m. Please meet the Park Ranger at the Pelican Point Day Use Area near the playground.
Normal park entrance fees are $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited Park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees.
For information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek 903-395-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.