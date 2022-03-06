Lettie Farmer, of Chicota Texas, left this world for her heavenly home on March 1,2022 with family by her side.
Born in Chicota, Texas to parents Charlie Dawes and Lela Hyatt Dawes on Dec. 27,1927.
Visitation will be on Friday March 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Fry and Gibbs. Service will be at Midway Assembly of God in Belk, Texas with Pastor Mickey Kelley and Ray Woods at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 and burial will be in Little John Cemetery following.
At the age of 15 she went to work at Camp Maxey to help support the family. She loved to work, working 23 years in two of her children’s restaurants. She was by her husband's side helping him as needed and they loved to have a garden every year.
She was well known for her delicious pies and a proud moment for her was when one of her black walnut pies sold for 1,100.00 at an auction. She was a member of Midway Assembly of God Church attending faithfully for over 70 years until her health failed.
Survivors include five children,Woody Farmer, Pete Farmer and wife, Brenda, Linda Miller, Don Farmer and wife, Sherry and Shirley Posey; 13 grandchildren, Jamey Posey and Christy, Cody Posey and Heather, Clint Posey, Larry Miller Jr. and Nichole, Brian Miller and Karen, Erica Westbrooks and Charles, April Farmer, Jana Uselton and Tim, Ashley Norwood and Spur, Rob Taylor and Brandi, Lawanna Yosten, Woody Farmer Jr., and Cristal Mauldin and Mark; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one very special great-grandson, Jackson
Farmer who loved to visit the past two and half years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Farmer on April 15, 2019; a son-in-law, Larry Miller; two grandsons, Ryan Farmer and James Miller; and two great-grandchildren, Casey Evans and Brinlee Miller; three brothers and six sisters.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Larry Miller, Brian Miller, Rob Taylor, Jamey Posey, Cody Posey, Zack Uselton, Blake Uselton.
A special thank you to the ladies at Elara Caring and Heritage House for the care they gave mom.
Online condolences may be sent to the Farmer family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
