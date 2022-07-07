Teachers are leaving local schools — in droves. For many, it’s not the act of teaching itself scaring them off, but the low pay and need to conform to national teaching regulations and “teach to the test.” The shortage affects colleges, private and public schools, both in securing enough job applicants and finding those seeking to be teachers in the first place.
In the 1970s, the number of education degrees awarded peaked at more than 200,000 a year, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education reports. Today, fewer than 90,000 were awarded in 2019, a number continuing to diminish.
Paris Junior College’s education department has followed the national trend in the numbers of job applicants for open positions and incoming education students.
“PJC enrollment in teacher education programs has been hit, and the college has also been affected,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We are not getting the applicants for faculty positions that we have in the past. Our applicant pool is smaller, and we are struggling to find qualified applicants in some areas. But we stand ready to assist those wanting to become teachers just as we always have.”
PJC offers two associate of arts in teaching degrees. The degrees include basic courses from the State of Texas Core Curriculum, EDUC 1301 - Introduction to the Teaching Profession and EDUC 2301 - Introduction to Special Populations. Each education course requires 16 hours of field observation.
PJC had 102 fall students and 71 spring students taking education courses. Program graduates numbered 44 in 2019, 35 in 2020, 36 in 2021 and currently six in 2022, though final certification of graduates has yet to be completed.
“We’re seeing a high degree of interest in PJC’s education program,” said Vice President of Academic Instruction Dr. Bryan Renfro. “Additionally, there are strong transfer agreements for our education students with Texas A&M University - Commerce and Texas A&M University - Texarkana. Both offer local education majors a great deal of flexibility.”
Yet despite PJC’s general growth, the number of those enrolled in the education program continues to slip.
The decline follows national trends of teachers leaving the education system for reasons including standardized testing emphases, low pay and pandemic-related burnout. Other teachers have begun retiring early or pursuing a different secondary degree path.
Paris ISD also commented, pointing out the shortage as a nationwide problem.
“Every state is experiencing the struggle of finding teachers to place in the classroom,” Superintendent Paul Jones said. “To better understand the state of Texas’ current issues, you would need to go back to 2011 when the state cut public education funding by $5.4 billion. Districts across the state had to let teachers go due to budget cuts with a lack of funding. At that point, fewer teachers entered the education field at colleges and universities across the state.”
“In addition, 63% of today’s teachers are alternatively certified, and with more and more teachers seeking retirement, districts are struggling to replace them.”
Paris ISD offers incentives to new teachers and current employees to stay competitive and recruit more teachers. The salary of first through fourth grade teachers has been increased, with a starting pay of $40,000. Free medical insurance is provided for all Paris ISD employees. Every teacher above four years of service receives a $2,000 stipend, with an additional retention stipend for returning teachers. Teachers are also paid $1,000 upon completion of the state-mandated Reading Academy program. Another Championship Mentor stipend of $5,000 can be awarded.
However, all teachers are different. Better pay is not always the most pressing incentive, one former instructor said. Yet when combined with other factors, low pay can be enough to put one over the edge, said retired teacher and Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association President Sabrina Rosson. Due to increasing expectations, more teachers feel like they must “teach to the test” and can not help students develop lifelong skills such as money management or resume building, she added.
“Teachers don’t get to teach anything other than the tests,” Rosson said. “Sometimes I think that’s how they feel, they’re teaching to the test to try to get some kids where they need to be. I think the fact that the STARR test has to be passed in order for kids to go on to another grade, especially fifth and eighth, is an issue.”
The regulations leave teachers unable to teach broader concepts or life-applicable skills, harness creativity or promote innovation in classrooms. They’re no longer “allowed to teach what used to be fun units,” Rosson said. Long hours and a plethora of core topics don’t allow enough time to fit other concepts into the strict curriculum.
Teachers have also left due to remaining Covid-19 adaptations and related burnout.
“I definitely think Covid-19 had something to do with it,” Rosson said. “The fact that teachers were put into a situation where they either had students in their classroom or they were teaching by remote. … When students came back from the pandemic, there was a gap in what they had learned. (Teachers) were not able to enforce discipline because kids had forgotten how to sit still and listen. There was a lack of parental involvement. … A lack of administration involved in the transition of students coming back into the classrooms was an issue as well.”
Rosson spoke to low pay as a reason for teachers to leave the industry, especially given the rising cost of living. However, she placed more emphasis on other factors, such as strict state regulations. She spoke unfavorably of the Commissioner of Education, questioning Mike Morath’s credibility to dictate education regulations.
“He has not reached out to a teacher,” Rosson said. “He is more interested in what the education board has to say than what teachers have to say. And until you’ve been in the ‘gutter’ with the kids and teachers, you don’t know what goes on inside the classroom unless you’ve been there the seven hours the kids are with the teacher in the classroom. It’s evident that a lot of people don’t know what happens in the classroom unless you’re there every day, doing the job five days a week.”
Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard said he’s anticipated the shortage for years.
“College education departments have been telling us for a few years that the amount of students going into education has been declining rapidly,” he said. “We are definitely seeing the pinch now. On the secondary level, if you get more than two applicants for a job you are lucky. … I have talked with several schools around the region and everybody is having trouble finding teachers. We are having to hire people that are not certified to fill some positions.”
More applicants are applying for elementary positions at the school, but the numbers continue to decline. For those uncertified, Prairiliand has implemented mentoring programs or chosen to hire former graduates as aides until they finish their education degrees.
“I’m not sure the Commissioner of Education realizes there is a problem because he is trying to put programs in place that would make it more difficult to become a teacher and more expensive,” Ballard said.
Prairiland ISD recently lost seven teachers: four to retirement, two to burnout and one for higher pay in a different profession.
“The biggest obstacle is pay,” Ballard said. “This area of the state does not pay what the metroplex pays. The state funding formula hurts rural schools and is definitely not equitable to larger areas of the state. Also, the state is putting so many requirements on teachers, such as Reading Academies and testing, that they are having to spend an enormous amount of time outside of the classroom meeting these requirements and deadlines. Which leads to burnout.”
State funding for education is a complicated process, much of which is based on average daily attendance, he said. The number of students who have attended the school for a day is divided by the number of days in the school year. The Texas Education Agency uses that number to determine how much money the school should receive, then subtracts the value of local property tax contributions.
Ballard raises another important consideration. Though teaching shortages are a national crisis, rural areas are impacted more due to lower funding opportunities and poorer resources.
“Rural schools have always had a harder time with funding due to lack of tax dollars and resources. We sadly fall into an odd category where we are rural but (not) considered rural due to being in the same county as Paris ISD. If our status is ever adjusted, it could help us with some federal funding,” he said.
Besides funding obstacles, rural districts also face general poverty of the area, which yields lower property tax revenue and support dollars. Physical distance from students to the schools can result in more missed days, which ultimately lessens the funding assigned by the TEA. With new pandemic protocols, low internet connection can hinder students. Additionally, few educators are interested in relocating to poorer, rural areas. Educators are also more in need of entrepreneurial talent, with fewer resources to draw upon, education resource website Tutor Doctor notes.
When combined with the other obstacles at play, education can seem like a daunting field with little to no reward. However, the teachers who stick around love working with the kids and teaching the next generation of lawyers, communicators and doctors.
“I know this year I had a grandson who graduated, and he’s going into the teaching profession, which I’m very proud of him for doing that,” Rosson said. “And my daughter asked me, ‘Are you not going to talk to him out of that?’ And I said, no, I wanted to be a teacher. I didn’t want anyone talking me out of that, and I’m proud of my grandson for making that decision.
“I think we just need to push teaching and show that without teachers, we don’t have lawyers. We don’t have doctors. We don’t have nurses. Because the teachers are the ones that have to teach those people to become those. I think teaching is a great profession, and I think the more teachers we have that are coming out of the education field, the better off we’ll be in the world,” she said.
