After 84 years of a life full of zeal and love, Earl Wendell Jetton entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2022. Earl was born on April 6, 1938 to his loving parents Elmer Ellis and Opal Smith Jetton.
He shared 43 wonderful years with the love of his life, his wife, Brenda Vandygriff Jetton. Brenda’s love and devotion were unwavering, especially through his recent struggles.
Earl dedicated his life to his family and many friends. His love and passion knew no boundaries. He was always there to listen and offer loving guidance. His heart and home were always open to all who knew or needed him. He loved spending time at the farm on Stillhouse Road and being with family.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Opal Jetton; his sister, Joyce Jetton Smallwood and her husband, Jerry Smallwood; and his best friend of 51 years, Kenneth Lancaster.
He leaves behind his daughter, Pamela and Mike Christian and their family, Taran and Andrew Harms, Tristan and Brayden Lacey, Mandel Christian and son, David, Dylan Montrel Christian and wife, Anita and children, Ryder, Ryley, Ayden and Lorin Christian; daughter, Jayme Jetton and family, Talor and Todd Trenchard and children, Caleb, William, Ellis and Samuel, and Keri and Hesston Taylor and their son, Jett; daughter, Wendy Jetton Calabria and husband, Tom, and their children, Cullen, Leila, Bri and Matthew; son, Bart Jetton and wife, Amy and family, Ryan Tolison, Haley, Madison, Sydney and Berkeley Brian Rainey, son and wife, Ruth and family, Austin, Noel and Kate; one niece, Debbie Smallwood Holman and her husband, Larry and son, Landon Minier and family, Donnie Minier; two nephews, Brad Smallwood and family, Kevin Smallwood and son, Dillon.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Earl “The G” on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon on Stillhouse Road at the Cottonwood Venue.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Dev Ganguly.
His vivacious and youthful spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Our lives are forever changed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
