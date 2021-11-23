Paris police attempted a traffic stop at 5:28 p.m. Monday at 12th Street NE and Lamar Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit started. During the pursuit, police said a passenger got out of the car and ran. The car continued to elude police until the driver also got out and ran away. Officers later found the driver, charging him with evading arrest with a vehicle. He also had outstanding warrants for motion to adjudicate, terroristic threats and criminal mischief. The passenger was not found, police said.
Stabbing sends man to hospital
At 12:16 a.m. today, the Paris Police Department received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block Martin Luther King Drive. Responding officers found that a man had been stabbed during a disturbance. Police officers arrested another man on scene for aggravated assault. The injured man was transported by Paris EMS to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of injury.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 142 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday.
Although Covid-19, supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages may slow or derail Texas’ economic train, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar is forecasting $24 billion in extra revenue during the current two-year budget period, The Texas Tribune reported. Candidates running for office will be able to point to the surplus as a way of funding proposals like lowering property taxes. What would be your priority for the state’s surplus funds?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.