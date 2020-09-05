James E. Bryant, 86, of Paris, passed away Aug. 22, 2020, in Mineola. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the Rockford Cemetery with the Rev. Don Morton officiating.
Mr. Bryant was born on June 24, 1934, in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.