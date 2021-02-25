Paris Police responded to a shoplifting call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect fled from the officers in a vehicle and traveled at high speed on US Highway 271 South, police said.
After several miles, the suspect stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers apprehended William Daniel Morgan, 30, of Paris, and charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and theft of property of more than $750 but less than $2,500.
Morgan was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Arrest made on two felony warrants
Paris Police arrested 24-year-old Te’oshia Aatelyiah Ray at her residence on two felony bond surrender warrants at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Stolen vehicle recovered
A 2013 blue Chevrolet pick-up was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Cypress Street at 4:41 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle had been recovered by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office prior to the vehicle being reported stolen, police said. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
