Commissioners’ Court is to consider publishing bids for roof repairs at the sheriff’s office, courthouse and Red Cross building, take action on a current construction manager contract and consider the sale of property located at 9216 FM 195 when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The court also will consider a possible incentive for an unnamed Paris Economic Development Corp prospect when commissioners hear from PEDC Director Maureen Hammond during executive session. Any action on the discussion would take place when the court reconvenes in open session.
Other agenda items include a memorandum of understanding with Paris Regional Medical Center to have access to the county’s medical response tent system, the certification of the county road system at 861 miles, the letting of bids for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, the receipt of an update on participation in the Texas Association of Counties cybersecurity course training and the purchase of a printer and fax machine.
Once again, commissioners are to decide whether to extend the county judge’s declaration of a local state of disaster because of the continued worldwide spread of Covid-19 as well as the continuation or changes to the county’s Covid-19 policy.
