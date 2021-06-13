The termination of the city’s contract with Cox Field management, a $450,000 bill from GEXA Energy for additional charges due to the February winter storm and the confirmation of the mayor’s selection for Emergency Medical Services director all come before Paris City Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors also are to consider changing water rates, the installation of stop signs at the intersections of 32nd NE and Houston Streets and 37th NE and Village Bend streets and changing the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Park to Joan Mathis Park.
The consideration for economic incentives for a project described as HWH Downtown Development is the single agenda item listed for executive session. Any action resulting from the closed door meeting will take place when the Council reconvenes in open session.
Other agenda items include discussion and any action needed with regard to the city’s non-profit agency policy in preparation for budget discussions, the review of procedures for the appointment of board and commission members and a discussion of the charter review process and possible engagement of a third party consultant to guide the city through the process.
