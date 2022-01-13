MLK parade

Grand Marshal for the 2019 Martin Luther King Parade Terrell Gill waves as they ride along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Saturday.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

The parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr. is Saturday with line up starting at 10:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 20th Street NE.

The theme for this year’s event is “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve Dr. Martin L. King.”

The parade is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m.

From the starting point, parade participants including Paris Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes will move down MLK to Fitzhugh Avenue, where they will go left and then take a right on Tudor Street. They will move down Tudor to 3rd Street NE, where they will take a left before moving to a right on Lamar, then right on North Main to a right on Fitzhugh where the parade will end at PJs (Old Razz)..

After the parade there will be a recognition for community workers and the Paris Dance Team will perform at PJ’s. There will also be chicken, waffles, porkchop, pancakes, rice and drinks served at PJ’s.

“We will be giving away door prizes,” organizer Yulanda Reeves said.

There will also be gift certificates awarded to the best floats and a science fair for kids where the first-place winner will get $150 with second-place winner getting $50 and the third place receiving a trophy.

“We know Covid is still a big issue so we ask everyone to wear your mask,” Reeves said.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.