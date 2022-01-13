The parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr. is Saturday with line up starting at 10:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 20th Street NE.
The theme for this year’s event is “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve Dr. Martin L. King.”
The parade is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m.
From the starting point, parade participants including Paris Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes will move down MLK to Fitzhugh Avenue, where they will go left and then take a right on Tudor Street. They will move down Tudor to 3rd Street NE, where they will take a left before moving to a right on Lamar, then right on North Main to a right on Fitzhugh where the parade will end at PJs (Old Razz)..
After the parade there will be a recognition for community workers and the Paris Dance Team will perform at PJ’s. There will also be chicken, waffles, porkchop, pancakes, rice and drinks served at PJ’s.
“We will be giving away door prizes,” organizer Yulanda Reeves said.
There will also be gift certificates awarded to the best floats and a science fair for kids where the first-place winner will get $150 with second-place winner getting $50 and the third place receiving a trophy.
“We know Covid is still a big issue so we ask everyone to wear your mask,” Reeves said.
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
