BONHAM — The recent heavy rains in North Texas caused Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County to fill quickly and water was flowing from the spillway as designed. The water entered Bois d’Arc Creek and stayed within the banks of the creek.
North Texas Municipal Water District is in contact with state and local officials about roads downstream. Both FM 100 and FM 409 remained open for use. Coordination will continue as more rains are forecasted throughout the week.
“The dam and spillway are operating as intended,” said Billy George, NTMWD Assistant Deputy Water. “Final construction work on the dam and lake facilities continues, and the current lake elevation is set at 511 feet. Until construction is completed, anything above 511 feet will flow over the service spillway into Bois d’Arc Creek.”
At the dam site, construction crews are topping off the dam embankment and continuing work on the raw water intake structure, weir and pump station. Other work at the lake includes completing the NTMWD lake administrative offices and the three public boat ramps.
Because the lake is still under construction, it is not open for fishing or other recreational activities.
Coordination efforts with other agencies are ongoing to determine when to safely open the lake after its completion. More lake information is available at BoisdArcLake.org.
