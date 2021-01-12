Paris Police
JAN. 9 to JAN 12

Paris Police Department

David Wayne Green, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, false drug test falsification device.

George Charlie Roberts Jr., 50: Possession of a controlled substance.

Reyna Eilsabeth Davlin, 36: Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass of a habitation.

Sabrina Machelle Anderson, 36: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Scott Drake-Frazier, 19: Unlicensed carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Erick Perez Flores, 17: Public intoxication.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Erick Santin Salgado, 23: Possession of marijuana.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Angel Torres, 46: No driver’s license.

Decarlos Devance Williams, 30: Possession of marijauana, possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

Joseph Cade Raulston, 40: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more, Motion to revoke/intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury

