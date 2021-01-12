JAN. 9 to JAN 12
Paris Police Department
David Wayne Green, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, false drug test falsification device.
George Charlie Roberts Jr., 50: Possession of a controlled substance.
Reyna Eilsabeth Davlin, 36: Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass of a habitation.
Sabrina Machelle Anderson, 36: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Scott Drake-Frazier, 19: Unlicensed carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated.
Erick Perez Flores, 17: Public intoxication.
Texas Department of Public Safety
Erick Santin Salgado, 23: Possession of marijuana.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Angel Torres, 46: No driver’s license.
Decarlos Devance Williams, 30: Possession of marijauana, possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Joseph Cade Raulston, 40: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more, Motion to revoke/intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury
