Officers worked a violation of a protective order in the 300 block of 19th Street SE. Larry Matthew Black was in the residence and had an active emergency protective order against him, police said. Black had been assaulted at a previous location. He was arrested on scene for violation of protective order with multiple prior convictions. He was taken into custody without incident.
Security check leads to narcotics charges
A security check in the 300 block of 3rd Street NW resulted in the arrest of Stanley Collins. He was in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia as well as another person’s prescription medications. He was arrested without incident.
Woman faces robbery charge
Jayla Monique King was arrested at the scene of a robbery, which occurred in the 2500 block of North Main Street. King was charged with robbery and abandoning or endangering a child.
Police charge men with criminal trespassing
Allan Ray McFarland was arrested at a residence in the 600 block of 26th Street NE after returning to a residence there that he had previously (on the same date) been warned away from. He was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespassing.
Officers arrested Sergio Cabrera for a criminal trespassing offense in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police make warrant arrests during weekend
Rebecca Smith was arrested for an outstanding warrant for bond surrender for fraudulent use of identifying information in the 1700 block of Cleveland Street. She was booked and placed in jail without incident.
An officer working an accident in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286 made contact with James Hereford. It was found that Hereford had a warrant for violation of a protective order out of Maryland. He was arrested without incident.
Trent Hacket was arrested for a bond surrender warrant for sexual assault from Grayson County. He was contacted in the 200 block of South Main Street and arrested at that location after a call of suspicious persons at that location.
Disturbance leads to assault charge
Officers worked a disturbance in the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue and arrested Shane Jordan Varnado for assault causing bodily injury after it was reported and police believed that he had assaulted a family member. He was transferred to Lamar County Jail after being booked at the police department.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 311 calls for service and made 12 arrests during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.