Paris Police responded to a complaint of property damage in the 1500 block of Hearon Street at 11:38 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported they had arrived home from work after 2:30 a.m. and went straight to bed. When they awoke, they found someone had shot their house at least three times.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in that area at 8:05 p.m. Thursday. No complainant was located at that time. This complainant was not at home when the original call was dispatched to officers. This incident is under investigation.
One charged with drug possession in traffic stop
Police were dispatched to a security check in the 400 block of East Houston Street at 5:01 p.m. Friday. Officers found the reported vehicle as it was leaving the area and made a traffic stop. The driver, Douglas Lane Seaton, 32, of Chouteau, Oklahoma, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Seaton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Woman jailed on parole violation warrant
At 1:47 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a disturbance in the 2500 block of North Main Street. Officers made contact with 49-year-old Schweka Fanyon Brooks, of Paris. Brooks was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Brooks was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police find suspected cocaine during warrant arrest
Paris police found and arrested Danny Ray Ellis, 35, of Paris, in the 2000 block of Bonham Street at 7:08 p.m. Sunday. Ellis was known to have an outstanding misdemeanor bond surrender warrant for an assault case.
During the arrest, Ellis was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected cocaine. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Bond surrender warrant leads to arrest
At 9:13 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bonham Street in reference to a wanted person. Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, 23, of Detroit, was located and found to have an outstanding felony Lamar County bond surrender warrant on a charge of burglary of a vehicle with two prior convictions.
Monterrubio was later transferred and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 353 calls for service and arrested 11 people during the weekend.
