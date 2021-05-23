May 29 through 31 is the annual Texas Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday weekend.
During this period, consumers can buy many home appliances with no sales tax applied. The following Energy Star appliances are included in the program: air conditioner, the sales price of which does not exceed $6,000; clothes washer; ceiling fan; dehumidifier; dishwasher; incandescent or fluorescent light bulbs; programmable thermostat; and refrigerator, the sales price of which does not exceed $2,000.
Both in-store and online purchases qualify for the tax savings, as long as the order is made during the event hours. Utilizing this tax-free opportunity can not only save consumers money up front, but can also save hundreds in reduced energy costs over the lifetime of the Energy Star rated appliance. For example, Energy Star certified clothes washers use 25% less energy and 33% less water than their traditional counterparts.
