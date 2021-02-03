Eddy Wayne Denny, 72, of Bogata, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Funeral Services have been set for Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bogata, with Bro. John Purviance and Bro. Rickey Logan officiating. Interment will follow at Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Eddy was born in Deport, Texas on Feb. 4, 1948, to Cleamon and Eunice McCoy Denny.
He married Nancy Bell Denny, on May 24, 1969. He retired from TXU after 30 years of service. He was a member of Cuthand United Methodist Church.
With each new morning, Eddy was thankful for life. March 22, 2021 would have been Eddy’s 30th anniversary of his heart transplant. July 15, 2020 was Eddy’s six year anniversary of receiving a kidney transplant from a very special family friend, Wanda Whitaker.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Denny; his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Tracy Denny; and the light of this life, his grandson, Trey Denny; three nieces, Gretta Peek, Sherry Fagg and Schanda Strawder; cousins, LaNelle Franklin, Barbara England and Reba Dees; special friend, Wanda Whitaker. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Denny; his parents; brothers, Cleamon Denny Jr., Johnny Denny; sisters, Gwen Erwin, Earl Dean Westbrook.
Pall Bearers will be Trey Denny, Don Duffee, Darrin Stewart, James Duffee, John Bell, Dusty Pegg and Kirk Ingram.
The family requests that guests attending the visitation and funeral service comply with the pandemic guideline. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in Eddy’s memory to the Bogata Cemetery Association, Rivercrest REF Foundation or to Southwest Transplant Alliance.
Online condolences may be sent to the Denny family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
