Jimmy Boy=ce Weger, 81, of Powderly, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Medical City Plano.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Red Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Weger, the son of E. F. Weger and Alice Vaught Weger, was born June 21, 1941, in Childress, Texas.
On July 27, 1963, he married Roylene Chaffin, building 59 years of family and memories.
His career in aviation spanned many years. Jimmy was an inspector for the FAA, a commercial pilot and an aircraft mechanic. He built a number of aircraft over the years. Jimmy worked at Flying Tiger Air Museum where he maintained and flew World War II aircraft.
His parents and a daughter, Wendy Thompson, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Roylene Weger; three sons, Jimmy C. Weger and wife, Joletta, Joseph Weger and wife, Laura, and Joshua Weger and wife, Ashley; one daughter, Jennifer Ellison; a sister, Betty White; a niece and nephew, Carmen Fitzgerald and Eddie Wayne White; along with 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jimmy C. Weger, Joseph Weger, Joshua Weger, T. L. Reavis, Johnny Reavis and Jerry Reavis.
